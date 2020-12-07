Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiwi tech firms demand expedited NZ immigration approvals for skilled migrants

Many Kiwi tech firms and organizations are now unable to find people with critical digital skills such as data analysts, software programmers and cyber security experts”, says NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-12-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:48 IST
Kiwi tech firms demand expedited NZ immigration approvals for skilled migrants
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

A review of New Zealand's immigration settings is imperative, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says. There is a major covid bottleneck within Immigration NZ and he wants an immediate border exemption for key tech people, he says.

"We have asked cabinet ministers to urgently consider allowing more rapid entry of targeted candidates with critical advanced digital skills.

"We must have a separate and expedited Immigration NZ approvals process for tech investors and migrants with in-demand technology skills.

"Over the past five years, to support the rapid digitization of businesses, New Zealand has imported approximately 5000 technology specialists with advanced skills.

"With closed borders, it is obvious that what was once a skills shortage could quickly become a catastrophe if not managed well.

"Many Kiwi tech firms and organizations are now unable to find people with critical digital skills such as data analysts, software programmers, and cybersecurity experts.

"It is not just tech firms that need these skills, it is banks, agribusinesses, government agencies, and health boards.

"Post-covid, technology will continue to reshape how we work, learn, and play and this will have a profound impact on our society."

Technology is a major covid proof economic contributor. Last year, the tech sector employed 114,000 people, was the country's third-largest export and contributed 8 percent of GDP.

The country's 200 largest tech exporters generated overseas sales of $9.4 billion with annual sales growing at 8.3 percent to $12.7billion.

The sector has been resilient through covid. The majority of firms have continued trading, providing support and services; exporting, and creating jobs across New Zealand.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Millwall fan group says booing players taking a knee 'not racist'

Millwalls official fan club have defended supporters who booed players taking a knee before the home match against Derby County at the weekend, saying they were not motivated by racism. Fans of the London club were condemned by the Football...

Shree Cement “NAMAN” project to provide families of Armed forces Martyrs free cement to build houses

7 December 2020, Jaipur Lt Gen Alok Kler, PVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Southern Western Command, Indian Army, formally released the Project Naman - a National initiative of Shree Cement to provide free cement to the families of Armed Forces Personn...

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday marked the Armed Forces Flag Day with a special video message honouring the braveheart soldiers of the country The Coolie, actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on Twitter, posted a video...

SC refuses to entertain plea of ARG Outlier Media seeking protection in cases lodged in Maha

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees in the cases lodged against them in Maharashtra. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020