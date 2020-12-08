Left Menu
Stadia expands to eight new European countries

Stadia Pro subscription starts at EUR9.99 a month with the first month being free. It works with laptops, desktops, compatible phones and tablets, and popular game controllers like DualShock 4, Xbox One, Switch Pro, Stadia and more.

Updated: 08-12-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:47 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google's cloud gaming service Stadia has expanded to eight new European countries, allowing millions of more people to play games like Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online for free immediately.

With this expansion, Stadia will now be available in Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland. Anyone with a Gmail account can easily sign up at Stadia.com and access the gaming service.

"All new Stadia users can also get one free month of Stadia Pro, our premium subscription service that includes a ton of free games just waiting for you to grab and start playing. Every game you claim on Stadia Pro is yours as long as you remain a member, and more new free games are added every month," Google wrote in a blog post.

Stadia Pro subscription starts at EUR9.99 a month with the first month being free. It works with laptops, desktops, compatible phones and tablets, and popular game controllers like DualShock 4, Xbox One, Switch Pro, Stadia and more.

Stadia store provides instant access to a collection of games like CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 action game which is releasing on December 10.

"And you can buy even more games in the Stadia store. Whether you're waiting to walk the streets of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 or become a legendary Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, there's something for everyone," Google said.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

