Jio to pioneer 5G revolution in India in second half of 2021: RIL chief at IMC 2020

At the India Mobile Congress 2020, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021.

Speaking at the virtual conference, the RIL chief said that the 5G revolution will be powered by the indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components and it will not only enable India to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution but also to lead it.

Promising that Jio will make 5G affordable for masses, Ambani further said that Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Meanwhile, delivering the inaugural address at virtual IMC 2020, PM Narendra Modi urged to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians. He also stressed that it is important to think and plan how to improve lives with the upcoming technology revolution.

The India Mobile Congress is the largest digital technology event in South Asia that brings together top policymakers, global industry experts, academia, regulators and analysts to discuss and deliberate on critical industry issues.

Organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2020 is being held virtually from December 8 to December 10. The theme for IMC 2020 is "Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure, Sustainable.

The three-day virtual conference will also feature domain experts in emerging technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, Cloud and Edge computing, Blockchain, Cyber-security, Smart Cities and Automation.