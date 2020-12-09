Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leipzig book knockout spot with 3-2 win over Manchester United

Leipzig added a third through substitute Justin Kluivert in the 69th minute but Bruno Fernandes's 80th-minute penalty suddenly sparked urgency in United's game. Paul Pogba's header bounced off Harry Maguire and into the net to make it 3-2 in the 82nd but United, who needed at least a point to advance, could not get the equaliser. Leipzig are leading Group H on 12 points, while United are eliminated with nine.

Reuters | Leipzig | Updated: 09-12-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 03:32 IST
Soccer-Leipzig book knockout spot with 3-2 win over Manchester United

RB Leipzig scored twice in the opening 13 minutes but had to survive a late comeback from Manchester United in a 3-2 win on Tuesday that sent them into the Champions League knockout stage and eliminated the English side. Leipzig got off to a sensational start, stunning the visitors in the second minute with Angelino's powerful shot from a Marcel Sabitzer cross.

The Spaniard, on loan from Manchester City, ran United ragged down the left wing and was again left with far too much space in the 12th minute when he floated the ball across for Amadou Haidara to volley in. Leipzig added a third through substitute Justin Kluivert in the 69th minute but Bruno Fernandes's 80th-minute penalty suddenly sparked urgency in United's game.

Paul Pogba's header bounced off Harry Maguire and into the net to make it 3-2 in the 82nd but United, who needed at least a point to advance, could not get the equaliser. Leipzig are leading Group H on 12 points, while United are eliminated with nine. Paris St Germain, also on nine, face Istanbul Basaksehir with the game still to finish following an interruption due to an incident involving the fourth official.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United paid the price for sloppy start - Solskjaer

Manchester United have only themselves to blame for their Champions League exit following a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, launching their comeback far too late, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. United only needed a point from their fin...

Helicopter crashes in French Alps, five killed

Five people were killed in a helicopter crash in the French Alps on Tuesday and a sixth was injured and fighting for his life, French President Emmanuel Macron said.The helicopter was carrying an air rescue crew on a training mission when i...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Gov. Vilsack for USDA secretary -Axios

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The Biden transition office did not immediately respond to a requ...

Soccer-Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.It was Ronaldos first meeting with Barca since leaving bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2018 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020