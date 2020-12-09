Soccer-Leipzig book knockout spot with 3-2 win over Manchester United

RB Leipzig scored twice in the opening 13 minutes but had to survive a late comeback from Manchester United in a 3-2 win on Tuesday that sent them into the Champions League knockout stage and eliminated the English side. Leipzig got off to a sensational start, stunning the visitors in the second minute with Angelino's powerful shot from a Marcel Sabitzer cross.

The Spaniard, on loan from Manchester City, ran United ragged down the left wing and was again left with far too much space in the 12th minute when he floated the ball across for Amadou Haidara to volley in. Leipzig added a third through substitute Justin Kluivert in the 69th minute but Bruno Fernandes's 80th-minute penalty suddenly sparked urgency in United's game.

Paul Pogba's header bounced off Harry Maguire and into the net to make it 3-2 in the 82nd but United, who needed at least a point to advance, could not get the equaliser. Leipzig are leading Group H on 12 points, while United are eliminated with nine. Paris St Germain, also on nine, face Istanbul Basaksehir with the game still to finish following an interruption due to an incident involving the fourth official.