Samsung's new #PoweringDigitalIndia vision sets course for India’s future growth

Marking 25 successful years of its presence in India, Samsung on Wednesday announced a new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia that sets the course for India's future growth.

Samsung started its journey back in 1995 and currently, the company has two manufacturing facilities, five R&D centers and one design center, 200,000 retail outlets, over 70,000 employees, and revenues in excess of USD 10 billion.

As part of the new Powering Digital India vision, Samsung will launch a new citizenship program aimed at students across the nation, a refreshed local R&D strategy with a special focus on the local startup community and new initiatives in manufacturing.

The upcoming youth-centric citizenship program "Citizenship: Vision for the Youth" will involve engineering students and academia from across the country and will help create a stronger innovation ecosystem in the country.

Samsung said its R&D centers in India will continue to work on advanced areas such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) as well as on cloud services and embrace end-to-end thinking to take projects from research to development to the commercialization stage.

Under the refreshed strategy, they will expand Open Innovation with startups, students and universities to help strengthen the innovation and startup ecosystem in the country and also augment their in-house innovation capabilities.

On the network front, the South Korean company has built the largest nationwide 4G LTE network for an Indian teleco and is also a pioneer in 5G technology and is working with various partners in India to help lead network evolution.

Furthermore, Samsung is planning new manufacturing initiatives to contribute to the government's vision of "Make in India" and develop the country as an electronics manufacturing and exports hub.

"Samsung is committed to working with the Government of India and various state governments to realize their vision of nation-building, digital inclusion, digital empowerment and bridging of the digital divide through multiple initiatives in manufacturing, R&D, creation of jobs and entrepreneurship, responsible citizenship and transformational innovations," said Mr. Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.