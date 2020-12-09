Russia says Danish spy charge a "mistake", expects acquittal of Russian national

Russia says Danish spy charge a "mistake", expects acquittal of Russian nationalReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:45 IST
Russia's embassy in Denmark said on Wednesday that it considered espionage charges brought by Copenhagen against a Russian national to be a "mistake" and that it expected him to be acquitted.
A Russian citizen living in Denmark has been charged with espionage on suspicion of having provided information about Danish energy technology to Russia's intelligence service, the Danish public prosecutor said earlier.