New features rolling out to Google Drive Android and iOS apps

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-12-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 07:39 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Google

Google is rolling out new features to Google Drive mobile apps to make search quicker and efficient. The new features will be enabled with the latest versions of the Drive Android and iOS apps.

The updated app allows users to view and re-run recent desktop and mobile searches. While typing within the search bar, Google Drive app users can now view and select intelligent suggestions including for people, past searches, and keywords, as well as recently accessed files. To use this new feature, users must enable Web and App activity.

Gif Credit: Google

"With changes in working patterns due to COVID-19, more people need to get work done even when they're away from their desk. Finding files quickly and easily on your phone helps ensure you can still share, review, collaborate and create, wherever you are," Google said in an official blog post.

The new features are rolling out to both Rapid and Scheduled release domains for users with the latest versions of the Drive Android and iOS apps. They will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

