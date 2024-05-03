Left Menu

Godrej Properties Reports 14% Surge in Q4 Profit to Rs 471.26 Crore

Godrej Properties saw a 14% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March, reaching Rs 471.26 crore due to increased income. Total income also grew in the fourth quarter, while for the entire fiscal year, the net profit jumped to Rs 725.27 crore from Rs 571.39 crore, with total income increasing from Rs 3,039 crore to Rs 4,334.22 crore.

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 471.26 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income amid strong housing demand.

Its net profit stood at Rs 412.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,914.82 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,838.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company informed in a regulatory filing.

During the 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 725.27 crore from Rs 571.39 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 4,334.22 crore last fiscal year from Rs 3,039 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

