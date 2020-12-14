Nokia forays into laptop segment in India; launches PureBook X14 with 10th Gen Core i5

Nokia has forayed into a new consumer-electronic segment in India with the launch of the PureBook X14 laptop that comes with a seek,ultralight-weight form-factor and Intel i5 10th Gen quad-core processor.

The Nokia PureBook X14 will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18, 2020, at a special introductory price of Rs. 59,990.

Speaking of the design, the laptop is 16.8 mm sleek and weighs just 1.1kg. It comes with a Matte Black finish and sports 4.8 mm slim bezels.

It features a 14-inch FHD screen with Dolby Vision for an enhanced visual experience and offers up to 250 nits brightness and an 86% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Nokia PureBook X14 has an Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor with Intel UHD 620 Graphics. The processor is paired with 8GB of DD4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD.

The laptop comes with a backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness and 1.4 mm key travel and a precision touchpad with multiple gesture options. For instant and secure unlocking, it comes with an HD IR webcam with Windows Hello face unlock

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia PureBook X14 comes with Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 4 x USB ports, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ45, 1 x Audio out, 1 x MIC In. The laptop offers up to 8 hours of battery life.

Furthermore, the Nokia PureBook X14 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.