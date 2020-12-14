Left Menu
GSTN launches taxpayer communication facility on portal

14-12-2020
The GST Network on Monday said it has launched the ''communication between taxpayer'' feature on its portal. ''The new functionality will provide communication platform for taxpayers wherein a recipient/purchaser can ask his supplier/s to upload any particular invoice/s that has not been uploaded but is required by the recipient to avail input tax credit (ITC),'' GST Network (GSTN) said in a statement.

Now, businesses can communicate with their supplier on GSTN portal about invoice uploading or any deficiency therein. Besides, the supplier can send reply to his recipient through the same facility. Similarly, supplier can also send notification to his recipient about any document uploaded in outward supply statement filed in Form GSTR-1.

GSTN said that whenever a communication is sent by a taxpayer to his counterpart, intimation by GSTN would also be sent to such counterpart through email and SMS on mobile phone. This facility is expected to help taxpayers in reconciliation of invoices, it added.

''A buyer whose supplier has not uploaded his invoice can use this communication channel to clearly convey his desire to the supplier that the invoices be uploaded forthwith as he is interested in remaining compliant and expects his suppliers to report all invoices on which he is availing ITC,'' GSTN added. GSTN is also planning more features in this tool such as facility to import invoices from communication facility to GSTR 1, it said.

