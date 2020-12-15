Do’s and don’ts of selling your old mobile phones

The popularity of mobile phones is at an all-time high. Most smartphone brands have spoiled their users for choices by launching one handset after the other, all with remarkable features. What this also means is when you buy a new handset, the old one becomes obsolete. However, you can sell old mobile phones instead of stocking them with you. In this article, we take a look at some do's and don'ts of selling old mobile phones.

Be honest

Buyers are of two types. They include individuals who understand what they are searching for and the ones who want to get persuaded by the seller. Notwithstanding which sort of customer you offer to, it is useful to be upfront about everything. Try not to lie about your handset's abilities and be straightforward. Individual buying and selling require a lot of trust. In case a seller lies about something, as immaterial as it might appear, odds are they will lie about more significant things as well.

Time is important

Keep in mind that the cell phone market moves incredibly quick. Most new handsets get old in a couple of months, so be brisk about selling them. The more you wait, the further the worth of your device will decrease. Try to sell the handset before a new one gets launched in the market. Buyers love hearing the device they are purchasing is the most recent. When there are rumors of a new launch, it is best to sell your old mobile and use an optional one for some time. It guarantees your seasoned device will sell quicker and at a higher cost.

Meet individual buyer at the public place

Online marketplaces may not always have genuine buyers. You don't have the foggiest idea what sort of buyers you may experience when you sell your mobile phone. Here are a few things to look out for. Never, at any point, welcome a stranger to your home. Instead, meet them at a public place that has a lot of crowd. Even better is to request to meet the person at a mobile shop. It will give both the purchaser and dealer significant serenity. They can check if the handset got blacklisted and get rid of it immediately.

Mix up with the buyer

Make sure to let the buyer pose all the inquiries they need. They are purchasing an item likely worth many dollars, so obviously they'll need to have a deep understanding of it. Simply be there for any inquiries or concerns they may have. Be inviting and leave them some sort of contact number in case any issue comes up. It is also better to assist them with the warranty in case they need it. The buyer will feel more secure about making the purchase.

What should be the resale value of my old handset?

Sorting out how much your handset's worth is one of the main aspects of selling your old phone. There are plenty of factors in play, and unfortunately, there will never be an explicit answer. A ton of it depends on demand and supply. The initial step when attempting to sort out a reasonable cost is checking how much the worth of the new device is. You can check out Amazon and other well-known retailers. You can also check out Craigslist and eBay, which are incredible resources. You can then make a comparison to identify what should the worth of your old handset be.

Where should I sell my old mobile phone?

You have several options to sell your mobile phones without any hassle. You can refer to online marketplaces like eBay or Amazon, which make the selling process as easy as possible. You can also list your desired price on a website like eBay. However, it is crucial to understand that eBay is a crowded marketplace. There are several listings, and it can become difficult to sell your old mobile phone. You can also try Amazon, but it will offer gift cards instead of hard cash. Some carriers trade in old mobile phones and mobile recycling companies.

