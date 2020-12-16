YOU NEED CHARACTER Launches Educational App CricketPang Kindergarten

- The CricketPang Kindergarten App utilizes the characters from CricketPang, an animation to be aired early next year, to create an app filled with educational content for children. - Including content created by experts specializing in educational content for children.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YOU NEED CHARACTER, an animation and educational content production company, has launched CricketPang Kindergarten App, which has education content curated from kindergarten curriculums. YOU NEED CHARACTER was established in 2017 by Mr. SONG Minsu, who has built experience in the animation business for 15 years. The business is making forays into markets worldwide with a variety of contents for children's education, composed of different themes and creative ideas.

CricketPang Kindergarten App uses the character IP of Cricket Pang, an animation to be aired on major TVs and OTTs worldwide early next year. The content of the app was made by experts specializing in the education of young children. - CricketPang Kindergarten App can be used by young children of different ages. The content is expected to keep children interested by combining character animation with the education materials fit for kindergarteners.

- The content of the app is composed of educational subjects combined with videos that will attract children's attention, like language, arts, animals, etc. - The high-quality educational content in the app was made by current and former kindergarten teachers and other content experts.

- This app will help children stay home by keeping them concentrated longer in our educational and entertaining content. ''CricketPang Kindergarten App is an educational app for kindergarten- aged children that use the CricketPang character IP. We created content that is easy and interesting for kids to enjoy learning,'' said President SONG Minsu of YOU NEED CHARACTER.

CricketPang Kindergarten is available at Google/Apple APP Store and will be introduced to the Indian market soon. The app is expected to set a new education trend where children can learn while playing. Business watchers expect CricketPang Kindergarten App and CricketPang (which will be aired on TV and OTT channel early next year), to do well in India. The business was established in 2017 by President SONG Minsu, (who has built experience in the animation business for 15 years) and other content production experts. They are making forays into markets worldwide with a variety of contents, as a producer of character animations and educational content for children.

https://www.cricketpang.com PWR PWR.