Left Menu
Development News Edition

YOU NEED CHARACTER Launches Educational App CricketPang Kindergarten

The business is making forays into markets worldwide with a variety of contents for childrens education, composed of different themes and creative ideas.CricketPang Kindergarten App uses the character IP of Cricket Pang, an animation to be aired on major TVs and OTTs worldwide early next year.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 16-12-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 10:34 IST
YOU NEED CHARACTER Launches Educational App CricketPang Kindergarten

- The CricketPang Kindergarten App utilizes the characters from CricketPang, an animation to be aired early next year, to create an app filled with educational content for children. - Including content created by experts specializing in educational content for children.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YOU NEED CHARACTER, an animation and educational content production company, has launched CricketPang Kindergarten App, which has education content curated from kindergarten curriculums. YOU NEED CHARACTER was established in 2017 by Mr. SONG Minsu, who has built experience in the animation business for 15 years. The business is making forays into markets worldwide with a variety of contents for children's education, composed of different themes and creative ideas.

CricketPang Kindergarten App uses the character IP of Cricket Pang, an animation to be aired on major TVs and OTTs worldwide early next year. The content of the app was made by experts specializing in the education of young children. - CricketPang Kindergarten App can be used by young children of different ages. The content is expected to keep children interested by combining character animation with the education materials fit for kindergarteners.

- The content of the app is composed of educational subjects combined with videos that will attract children's attention, like language, arts, animals, etc. - The high-quality educational content in the app was made by current and former kindergarten teachers and other content experts.

- This app will help children stay home by keeping them concentrated longer in our educational and entertaining content. ''CricketPang Kindergarten App is an educational app for kindergarten- aged children that use the CricketPang character IP. We created content that is easy and interesting for kids to enjoy learning,'' said President SONG Minsu of YOU NEED CHARACTER.

CricketPang Kindergarten is available at Google/Apple APP Store and will be introduced to the Indian market soon. The app is expected to set a new education trend where children can learn while playing. Business watchers expect CricketPang Kindergarten App and CricketPang (which will be aired on TV and OTT channel early next year), to do well in India. The business was established in 2017 by President SONG Minsu, (who has built experience in the animation business for 15 years) and other content production experts. They are making forays into markets worldwide with a variety of contents, as a producer of character animations and educational content for children.

https://www.cricketpang.com PWR PWR.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers say; Russia successfully test launches heavy lift space rocket after long hiatus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers saySamples of dust collected by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million km 186 million miles from Earth were...

Health News Roundup: Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effect; U.S. CDC reports 300,032 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effectBoutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 800 p.m. curfew that took effect on Tue...

Indian Army kills two Pak soldiers along LoC opposite J-K's Naushera sector

Indian Army killed two Pakistan Army soldiers along the Line of Control LoC opposite the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, said sources on Wednesday. According to sources, the incident happened on Tuesday.Two Pakistan ...

It was calculated risk: Gulshan Devaiah on shooting 'Unpaused' amid pandemic

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says shooting for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused during the coronavirus pandemic was a testament to the ability of art to thrive under all circumstances. Directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020