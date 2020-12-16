Maha: Woman, her friend lose Rs 62,000 in online fraud

Left Menu
A cyber fraudster allegedly duped a woman and her friend of around Rs 62,000 after they downloaded an app on their phones as per his instructions, through which he gained access to their bank accounts, police said on Wednesday.

A cyber fraudster allegedly duped a woman and her friend of around Rs 62,000 after they downloaded an app on their phones as per his instructions, through which he gained access to their bank accounts, police said on Wednesday. An offence has been registered at Harsul police station here on December 14 in this connection, police said.

''As per the complaint, the 25-year-old woman, a private company employee, used to lose around Rs 40 extra per transaction done through a digital payment gateway,'' a police official said. ''In order to check what was wrong, the woman searched the company's customer care number online and called it. The accused picked up the phone. He asked the woman to download an app on her phone, through which her gained control of her device,'' he added.

He asked the woman to transfer Rs 200 from her account under the pretext of checking the issue. But when she transferred that amount, she actually lost Rs 1,411 from her account, the official said. ''She grew suspicious about him, but the person asked her to add another user of that online payment app on the call. She added her friend Ganesh Aher on the call and the person asked him to transfer Rs 2,500. However, the amount that got deducted was Rs 48,000. Later, Aher again lost Rs 12,000,'' he added.

After that, that person disconnected the call, he said. The victims lodged a complaint and the FIR was registered under IPC section 420 (cheating) and under the IT Act, police said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

