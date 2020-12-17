MageNative Launches Mobile App Building Panel to Enable Online Merchants Expand their Business

Left Menu
PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Committed to developing and delivering the latest and the best technology and business solutions to its ever-growing eCommerce community, MageNative, a sister concern of CedCommerce, has launched a brand new Mobile App building panel for its Shopify customers.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:02 IST
PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to developing and delivering the latest and the best technology and business solutions to its ever-growing eCommerce community, MageNative, a sister concern of CedCommerce, has launched a brand new Mobile App building panel for its Shopify customers. With added features, the new Shopify panel is a one-stop place for all Shopify mobile app building requirements. The panel offers many options ranging from customizing the app with built-in themes or building the app from scratch, or publishing the app to simplify mobile app building. Simple navigating options provide all mobile app building requirements in one place.

Through the Customize App section, one can add app name, theme color, and upload images of their mobile app. The panel offers several mobile app theme options to choose from the Themes Gallery section. After selecting a theme, the app theme can be completely edited as per one's desire by rearranging the blocks, changing the color, adding images and links in the app theme. There are innumerable ways to modify the theme and preview it afterward. The panel not only enables to build and publish the app, but one can also create and send customized mobile app push notifications. View all the integrations from the panel that the MageNative mobile app supports and request integration.

Feel free to get in touch with the MageNative Support team anytime from the Support section. ''At MageNative, we are focused on providing dedicated m-commerce solutions to enable online retailers to make the most of their stores. Intending to simplify the transformation of eCommerce stores into mobile apps, we have leveraged technology to provide you with the best mobile app builder with added features you need in your mobile app.'' - MageNative CEO, Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal.

Check out the panel now and build the dream app in no time—free 30 Days trial period. No credit card is required. About MageNative MageNative , a sister concern of CedCommerce, is a leading Mobile Commerce solutions provider. The company specializes in developing custom eCommerce mobile apps for businesses and individuals.

The company has vast experience developing mobile apps for various eCommerce platforms like Magento, Magento 2, WooCommerce, Shopify, Opencart, and more. About CedCommerce Providing world-class eCommerce solutions for nearly a decade, CedCommerce aims to connect and optimize global commerce. We are committed to helping retailers and brands to improve their businesses by maximizing their sales, presence and reducing manual efforts. CedCommerce connects eCommerce stores with leading marketplaces worldwide and caters to them by improving their website's ranking through expert digital marketing services.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387114/MageNative_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

