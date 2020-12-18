Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden to resume 5G auctions despite Huawei legal challenge

Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will resume 5G spectrum auctions on Jan. 19, it said on Friday, after winning court approval to proceed even though China's Huawei is taking legal action over its exclusion from 5G networks.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:11 IST
Sweden to resume 5G auctions despite Huawei legal challenge

Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will resume 5G spectrum auctions on Jan. 19, it said on Friday, after winning court approval to proceed even though China's Huawei is taking legal action over its exclusion from 5G networks. A Swedish court on Wednesday backed an appeal by PTS against a ruling to stop the auction, but also said telecoms equipment supplier Huawei could pursue a legal challenge over its exclusion from the country's 5G rollout.

The United States has been pressuring allies to ban Huawei equipment from 5G networks, alleging it could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei has denied it would allow this to happen. Sweden said in October it would ban Huawei and Chinese rival ZTE from its 5G rollout due to security risks and gave companies taking part in 5G auctions until Jan. 1, 2025, to remove those firms' gear from existing infrastructure and core functions.

But it was forced to halt the auctions after a challenge from Huawei led to a court injunction. PTS said on Friday it had been in contact with the participants and would hold the auction, despite the fact the conditions would be subject to legal examination.

Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei's Executive Vice President, Central East Europe and Nordic Region, said it was hard to understand how a good auction could proceed. "There is an ongoing court procedure, for which I think everyone has to just wait and see," he told Reuters.

The auctions, crucial for the deployment of 5G in the country, have been delayed twice - once for a security review, and the second time due to Huawei's legal challenge. "We are very happy that PTS has decided a date for this important auction," said Staffan Åkesson, chief technology officer at telecoms operator Telia.

Rival Tre, which has contracts with Huawei for building its network in Sweden and had filed a lawsuit against PTS, said it was well prepared for the auction, although "several legal question marks" remained.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man commits suicide due to online lender's harassment in Hyderabad

A 28-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by an online money lending company from whom he had taken a loan, police said on Friday. P Sunil, a software professional who lost his job during the lockdown to contain...

Chitkara University Makes it into the Top 200 in the Clarivate Analytics' 'Leading Innovators List 2020'

Chandigarh, IndiaNewsVoirChitkara University has been listed in Top 200 of the Leading Innovators in South and South East Asia by Derwent, Clarivate Analytics in the report of Innovation in South and South East Asia-2020. For any academic a...

Changing nature of war: Rajnath says mobile phones now have longer reach than missiles

Apparently referring to the impact of social media on conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now is bigger than that of a missile. Addressing the annual Military Literature Fes...

Germany classifies Spain’s Canary Islands as COVID-19 risk area

Germany will add Spains Canary Islands to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, its health authority RKI said on Friday, a classification that could hit tourism to the Atlantic archipelago.The Robert Koch Institute RKI for infections diseases sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020