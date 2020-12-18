Left Menu
Polkomtel rolls out 5G services in Poland with Nokia

As part of the deal, Nokia supplied 5G radio solutions from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage, enabling Polkomtel to deliver cutting-edge connectivity and capacity to its subscribers at very low latencies whilst reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies.

Updated: 18-12-2020 18:49 IST
Polkomtel rolls out 5G services in Poland with Nokia
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Finnish telecom giant Nokia said Friday it has launched 5G services with Polish communications service provider Polkomtel, operator of the Plus network, in the major cities in the eastern part of the country including the capital city of Warsaw.

Nokia has been a system supplier for Polkomtel since 1996, firstly with 2G and 3G networks and then 4G and the latest deal expands their long-standing partnership into the 5G era.

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Polkomtel into the 5G era and beyond. It was a simple process to upgrade the existing Nokia-based infrastructure for 5G services, which enabled Polkomtel to increase the coverage of 5G services for their customers. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of 5G in the country and the incredible opportunities it will bring," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

As part of the deal, Nokia supplied 5G radio solutions from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage, enabling Polkomtel to deliver cutting-edge connectivity and capacity to its subscribers at very low latencies whilst reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies.

The Polish operator has leveraged the TDD 2600 MHz frequency band to deploy 5G services ahead of the 3.5 GHz frequency auction planned for next year. The initial rollout is a wide-area deployment of Nokia's 5G AirScale Compact RRH solution which will enable the Plus network operator to build networks in dense urban areas or indoors with optimum performance.

The 5G service has been launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 and, as part of the nationwide Plus 5G network rollout started in May 2020, will be further expanded in the coming months.

