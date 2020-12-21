Left Menu
Vivo X60 series launching on Dec 29: Here's everything we know so far

Updated: 21-12-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@StationChat)

Vivo has finally confirmed the launch date for its new flagship X60 series in an official teaser and it will be arriving on 29th December at 19:30 CST in China.

The upcoming series is said to have three models- Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus. While key specifications of the X60 and X60 Pro have already been leaked, the details of the Pro+varaint are still unknown.

According to the latest leaks, the Vivo X60 series will come with a punch-hole display. The base model will feature a flat screen while the Pro variant will come with a curved display. Both X60 and X60 Pro are said to have a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Speaking of the cameras, the Vivo X60 boasts a rectangular triple camera array comprising a 48-megapixel main lens, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel portrait lens.

Image Credit: Twitter (@StationChat)

On the other hand, the Vivo X60 Pro features a quad camera setup that includes an additional 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom.

Both Vivo X60 and X60 Pro will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1080 mid-range 5G chipset 5nm EUV FinFET process technology that integrates Mali G78 MP10 GPU. They will run the newly unveiled OriginOS.

Further, the series is expected to support 33W fast-charging.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

