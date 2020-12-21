Left Menu
Distribution Utility Meet (DUM 2020) - facilitating the fast-track automation and digitalization of DISCOMs

NEW DELHI, Dec. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- 4th edition of the conference of the Electricity Distribution Community organized by India Smart Grid Forum ISGF to share challenges and efforts towards fast track automation and digitalization was held successfully on a digital platform on 27-28 November 2020.

NEW DELHI, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4th edition of the conference of the Electricity Distribution Community organized by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) to share challenges and efforts towards fast track automation and digitalization was held successfully on a digital platform on 27-28 November 2020. DUM 2020, ISGF's Annual Conference and Exhibition for Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), was held from 27 to 28 November 2020 on a Digital Platform this year. DUM 2020 was supported by Ministry of Power (MoP), Govt of India (GoI). It was jointly hosted by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited; and the Tata Power Company Limited, Mumbai. United States Agency for International Development (USAID), New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) - Japan, The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Florence School of Regulation (FSR); and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) joined DUM 2020 as Knowledge Partners.

As the world is struggling to cope with the new-normal and preparing for the next-normal, it is imperative that utilities do not make the same mistakes but learn from each other. DUM 2020 provided a platform for the DISCOM community to share each other's experiences in dealing with Covid-19 challenges and efforts towards fast track automation and digitalization. Experts from leading utilities, industry and think-tanks from USA, Europe, Japan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka participated in DUM 2020 and shared their experiences. The key themes of DUM 2020 were Digitalization in DISCOMs; Policies and Regulations for the Digital DISCOMs; DISCOM Privatization Plan; DISCOMs after COVID-19; and 250 million Smart Meters. A Plenary Session on New Revenue Opportunities for DISCOMs was also held as part of the event. DUM 2020 was Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) with Technology Innovation Partner Accenture and Technology Partners Schneider Electric and RTI India. Exhibition organised with 3-D exhibition booths with several features that enhanced the experience of visitors to these booths as good as physical exhibition booths. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture, BSES Yamuna; BSES Rajdhani; Tata Power - DDL; and Tata Power Company Ltd, Mumbai; S&C Electric Company; isMobile; Schneider Electric; and many other DISCOMs and technology companies exhibited their projects and technologies at DUM 2020.

The dignitaries who participated in the inaugural ceremony of DUM 2020 were Karen Klimowski, Indo Pacific Coordinator & Acting Deputy Director, USAID /India; Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary - Energy, Karnataka; Anshu Bhardwaj, CEO, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation; Ajay Kaul, Head - States and Local Governments, Amazon Web Services (AWS); Amal Sinha, CEO, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd; and Praveer Sinha, MD, Tata Power Company Limited. Following Whitepapers and Reports were released during DUM 2020 - Enhancing Customer Centricity in the Electricity Distribution Sector and Improving Resilience of Distribution Utilities by USAID; Serving a Digital-first India by Amazon Web Services; From Crisis to Conquest in Utilities by Accenture; and DG Set Replacement by Lithium-ion Batteries and Electric Cooking by ISGF.

The 5th edition of Distribution Utility Meet (DUM) will be held from 17 to 18 November 2021. Please visit www.dumindia.in for more details. About India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) ISGF is a public private partnership initiative of Govt. of India with the mandate of accelerating smart grid deployments across the country. With 170+ members comprising of ministries, utilities, technology providers, academia and research, ISGF has evolved as a Think-Tank of global repute on Smart Energy and Smart Cities. Mandate of ISGF is to accelerate energy transition through clean energy, electric grid modernization and electric mobility; work with national and international agencies in standards development and help utilities, regulators and the Industry in technology selection, training and capacity building.

