Kellton Tech Unveils Smart Analytics-based Product 'tHRive+' to Reimagine HRM Experiences

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:01 IST
Transform core HR processes, reduce costs and build a fully engaged and compliant global workforce with Kellton Tech's tHRive+Hyderabad, Telangana, India(NewsVoir)Kellton Tech (BSE & NSE: KELLTONTEC), a global leader in digital transformation, integration, and enterprise intelligence, today announced the launch of tHRive+, a new, cloud-native proprietary product with embedded analytics to meet the rapidly growing demand for smart, connected HRM experiences tHRive+ brings a full suite of features to automate core-critical functions across the spectrum of HRM, including talent acquisition and management, learning and development, employee engagement, performance management, document management, compensation, and payroll, thus establishing an efficient work culture and managing the organization's talent base. Its deep analytical capabilities help enterprises enhance employee experiences, bolster retention, support decision-making, and align individual performance to business outcomes. Through the strategic transformation of traditional HR processes, tHRive+ helps solve complex workforce challenges for increased productivity and greater cost control. The convergence of mobility, integration, and analytics in tHRive+ embeds new intelligence levels, offering untapped potential in making HR operations more agile, efficient, and compliant. Niranjan Chintam, Chairman – Kellton Tech Solutions, said, ''We feel pride in announcing the launch of tHRive+, a human resource management system with new-generation capabilities. tHRive+ is Kellton Tech's in-house product to help businesses manage a complex HR process portfolio, leverage organization-wide data for decision making, and standardize reporting. We have successfully implemented tHRive for two of our esteemed clients, and it has helped them foster an intelligent HRM ecosystem that delivers transformative value in terms of engagement, clarity, transparency, policy, and information.'' About Kellton Tech SolutionsKellton Tech is a 'Born Digital' technology consulting and services company founded on the belief of 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology'. The company has helped start-ups to Fortune 500 clients build disruptive Digital Transformation solutions and leverage technology as a competitive differentiator for their businesses. Driven by deep domain knowledge and technology expertise, Kellton Tech adds value to client relationships as a Trusted Partner. A rapidly growing company, Kellton Tech has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India list and has been recognized by Forbes Asia as one among the Top 200 companies in 'Best under a Billion' 2017 List. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and Asia-Pacific, we are consistently on the lookout for the next competitive advantage

