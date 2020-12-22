Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Apple props up S&P, Nasdaq futures

Gains for Apple dragged S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures higher on Tuesday, buoyed by signs it was set to push into car production, as investors worried about the threat of a new coronavirus strain uncovered in England. Shares of Apple Inc, the most valuable company on Wall Street, were up more than 2% in trading before the bell after Reuters reported that the iPhone maker was moving forward with self-driving car technology and was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:53 IST
US STOCKS-Apple props up S&P, Nasdaq futures
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gains for Apple dragged S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures higher on Tuesday, buoyed by signs it was set to push into car production, as investors worried about the threat of a new coronavirus strain uncovered in England.

Shares of Apple Inc, the most valuable company on Wall Street, were up more than 2% in trading before the bell after Reuters reported that the iPhone maker was moving forward with self-driving car technology and was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle. Wall Street indexes ended well above intraday lows on Monday as Congress approved a much-awaited $892 billion stimulus package to buffer the economic impact of the coronavirus.

But fears over a new virus strain in Britain have stifled recent gains and are likely to weigh on sentiment going into the holidays. Trading activity is also expected to be subdued in the last two weeks of the year.

At 6:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 51.75 points, or 0.41%. Increased liquidity measures, a favorable election outcome and easy monetary policy have set Wall Street indexes for strong annual gains, despite a rocky start to the year.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc rose marginally after slumping more than 6% in its first day of trading as part of the S&P 500 on Monday. Investors are awaiting a final reading of third-quarter GDP data at 8:30 am ET (1330 GMT). Also on tap is a consumer confidence report at 10 am ET that is expected to show an increase from the preceding month on positive developments in coronavirus vaccines and recent stimulus measures.

Also Read: Boxing-Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ET

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on December 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal on December 24 through video conferencing, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said on Tuesday. The Governor of West Be...

Agitating farmers at Ghazipur border open one way of road for commuters

Farmers agitating at Ghazipur border have cleared one side of the road on Tuesday evening to facilitate the traffic. The road connecting Delhi with Uttar Pradesh was blocked completely by farmers in the morning. Additional District Magistra...

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of 19 entities to recover penalty amount

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holding of 19 entities to recover a fine totalling Rs 1.2 crore. The recovery proceedings have been initiated against the entities after they fa...

Maha: Alert CR motorman saves life by braking in time

Timely action by an alert motorman of the Central Railway saved the life of a man lying unconscious on the railway track near Ambernath station on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place around 9.30 am, when the motorman of the Chhatr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020