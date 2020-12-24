Shripad Naik congratulates DRDO for launch of new missile

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Thursday congratulated the DRDO for the maiden launch of a medium range surface-to-air missile. The missile, successfully test-fired from the Odisha coast on Wednesday, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries.

''Congratulations to Team at @DRDO_India for Maiden launch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Army Version from Integrated Test Range Chandipur, off the Coast of Odisha yesterday,'' Naik tweeted. ''It destroyed high speed unmanned aerial target with direct hit depicting successful outcome,'' he added.

The MRSAM has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Ltd. After its induction into the Indian Army, the missile will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of the defence forces, sources said on Wednesday.