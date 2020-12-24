Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shripad Naik congratulates DRDO for launch of new missile

The missile, successfully test-fired from the Odisha coast on Wednesday, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries.Congratulations to Team at DRDOIndia for Maiden launch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile MRSAM Army Version from Integrated Test Range Chandipur, off the Coast of Odisha yesterday, Naik tweeted.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:25 IST
Shripad Naik congratulates DRDO for launch of new missile

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Thursday congratulated the DRDO for the maiden launch of a medium range surface-to-air missile. The missile, successfully test-fired from the Odisha coast on Wednesday, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries.

''Congratulations to Team at @DRDO_India for Maiden launch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Army Version from Integrated Test Range Chandipur, off the Coast of Odisha yesterday,'' Naik tweeted. ''It destroyed high speed unmanned aerial target with direct hit depicting successful outcome,'' he added.

The MRSAM has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Ltd. After its induction into the Indian Army, the missile will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of the defence forces, sources said on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Improving United look to build on momentum at Leicester

Manchester United may have taken their time to hit top gear in the Premier League this season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaers side could find themselves in second place and within two points of leaders Liverpool with a win at Leicester City on Sa...

MuDiTa Express Cargo signs MoU with SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine distribution across India

MuDiTa Express Cargo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with budget carrier SpiceJet for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine across India, the express logistics services provider said on Thursday. MuDiTa Express has been transporting...

Australia will blow away India in second Test, predicts Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has said that the hosts will blow away India in the upcoming second Test of the four-match series, beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG. Skipper Virat Kohli would not be there for th...

Asian migrant workers locked up, dumped as coronavirus curbs ease

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Dec 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Migrant workers in Asia are being locked up and abandoned by employers even as countries ease coronavirus curbs, say human rights groups, which are calling for better housing and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020