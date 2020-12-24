Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

However on Dec. 19, Microsoft President Brad Smith told the Washington Post he could provide "a blanket answer that affirmatively states no, we are not aware of any customers being attacked through Microsoft's cloud services or any of our other services, for that matter, by this hacker." Separately, SolarWinds said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that had targeted the company's products.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-12-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:40 IST
Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hackers who broke into a series of U.S. government agencies and FireEye Inc also made a failed attempt to access emails from another cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, the company said on Thursday. In a blog post, CrowdStrike said Microsoft Corp alerted it on Dec. 15 that the hackers had tried to read its emails using a Microsoft reseller's account "several months ago."

CrowdStrike said the attempt failed, and did not identify the reseller. The precise mechanics of the attempted compromise are unclear. Microsoft resellers often repackage Microsoft products, such as its popular Office 365 productivity suite or Azure cloud computing service, and bundle them with other products or services to sell to end customers.

In some cases, resellers might maintain access to customers' systems, for example to run updates or add products. Microsoft did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency did not immediately respond to an email. The National Security Agency declined to comment.

The use of a Microsoft reseller to try to break into a top digital defense company raises new questions about how many avenues the hackers, whom U.S. officials have alleged are operating on behalf of the Russian government, have had to infiltrate American networks. Until now, Texas-based SolarWinds Corp was the only publicly confirmed channel for break-ins, although officials have been warning for days that the hackers had also used other unspecified ways to subvert their targets.

Microsoft had also hinted that its customers should be wary. At the end of a long, technical blog post on Tuesday it mentioned seeing hackers access companies through "trusted vendor accounts" with access to Microsoft cloud services. However on Dec. 19, Microsoft President Brad Smith told the Washington Post he could provide "a blanket answer that affirmatively states no, we are not aware of any customers being attacked through Microsoft's cloud services or any of our other services, for that matter, by this hacker."

Separately, SolarWinds said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that had targeted the company's products. That followed a separate Microsoft blog post on Friday saying that SolarWinds had its software targeted by a second and unrelated group of hackers in addition to those linked to Russia.

The identity of the second set of hackers, or the degree to which they may have successfully broken in anywhere, remains unclear. Russia has denied having any role in the hacking.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC plans to protect its state poll officials from possible harassment for holding objective polls

Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against ...

Mining firm TCC moves Virgin Islands court for enforcement of $5.9 penalty against Pakistan

Mining firm Tethyan Cooper Company has approached the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands for the enforcement of the USD 5.97 billion penalty imposed by an international tribunal against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case, a medi...

Dry run for COVID vaccine on Dec 28,29 in two Punjab districts

The Centre has chosen Punjab to conduct a dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the...

1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East

As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020