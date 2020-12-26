Vivo X60 Pro with Exynos 1080 SoC, 48MP quad-cameras appears on TENAA

The Vivo X60 series will officially be launching in China on December 29 at 19:30 CST. While the upcoming flagship series likely comprising the Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus has leaked multiple times in the recent past, detailed specifications of the Vivo X60 Pro has now been revealed via the TENAA listing.

As per the screenshots shared by popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X60 Pro sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376-pixels resolution. Further, earlier leaks have suggested that the Vivo X60 Pro will come with a curved display.

vivo X60 Pro详细参数，感受一下: pic.twitter.com/BaRlrclFnl — Digital Chat Station (Unofficial) (@StationChat) December 26, 2020

Under the hood, the phone has Samsung's Exynos 1080 mid-range 5G chipset paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo X60 Pro will be fuelled by a 4,130mAh battery and the recent 3C listing of the devices has confirmed the presence of 33W fast-charging capability on the entire series. The phone will boot OrigionOS based Android 11.

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo X60 Pro houses a quad-camera module at the back that includes a 48MP main shooter, assisted by a pair of 13MP lenses and an 8MP lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter housed in a punch-hole at the top center.