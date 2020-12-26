Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivo X60 Pro with Exynos 1080 SoC, 48MP quad-cameras appears on TENAA

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 15:24 IST
Vivo X60 Pro with Exynos 1080 SoC, 48MP quad-cameras appears on TENAA
Vivo X60 series. Image Credit: Twitter (@StationChat)

The Vivo X60 series will officially be launching in China on December 29 at 19:30 CST. While the upcoming flagship series likely comprising the Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus has leaked multiple times in the recent past, detailed specifications of the Vivo X60 Pro has now been revealed via the TENAA listing.

As per the screenshots shared by popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X60 Pro sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376-pixels resolution. Further, earlier leaks have suggested that the Vivo X60 Pro will come with a curved display.

Under the hood, the phone has Samsung's Exynos 1080 mid-range 5G chipset paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo X60 Pro will be fuelled by a 4,130mAh battery and the recent 3C listing of the devices has confirmed the presence of 33W fast-charging capability on the entire series. The phone will boot OrigionOS based Android 11.

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo X60 Pro houses a quad-camera module at the back that includes a 48MP main shooter, assisted by a pair of 13MP lenses and an 8MP lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter housed in a punch-hole at the top center.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. peacekeepers killed in the Central African Republic before the election

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed in the Central African Republic, the U.N. mission there said on Saturday, as the government and its allies tried to fend off a rebel offensive ahead of Sundays presidential and legislative elect...

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Wife and daughters pay tribute to Dean Jones at MCG

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in September in Mumbai, was paid a special tribute at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by his wife and daughters during the Boxing Day Test on Saturday. The Boxing Day Test was the first Te...

Govt proposes to set up University of Disability Studies and Rehabilitation Sciences

The government has proposed to set up a first of its kind university covering the entire gamut of disability studies and rehabilitation sciences in an accessible environment. In a public notice issued on December 24, the Department of Empow...

Agri laws: More Punjab farmers head towards protest sites near Delhi

Carrying ration and other essential items with them, several batches of farmers from Punjab headed towards Delhi borders on Saturday to join the peasants protesting against the Centres new agriculture-related laws for a month now. According...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020