New leak reveals key details of Huawei's Kirin 990-powered laptop

According to the fresh leak, courtesy of a Weibo tipster who shared a photo of the notebook's packaging (via GSMArena), the laptop is named Qingyun L410 and it is powered by the in-house Kirin 990 SoC based on 7nm+ EUV technology. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

New leak reveals key details of Huawei's Kirin 990-powered laptop
Huawei MateBook 14.

Huawei is reportedly working on new Kirin-powered laptops and a new leak has revealed the key specifications of an upcoming laptop from the Chinese company.

The leaked box also reveals that the laptop features a 14-inch display and boots Linux-based Deepin OS 20 operating system, with a possibility to transit to HarmonyOS in the future. The upcoming laptop is expected to be a cheaper version of the MateBook 14.

Furthermore, according to GSMArena, there is a possibility of the device supporting the fifth-generation connectivity given that the Kirin 990 chipset itself features an integrated 5G modem.

As always, the upcoming notebook will debut in China and thereafter globally, only if the company plans to release it outside of the home market. Also, as of this writing, there is no official word regarding the launch and availability of Kirin-based laptops.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

