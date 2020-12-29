Left Menu
PGIMER starts 3D exoscope brain surgery, claims first in India

The department of neurosurgery in the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER here has started operating patients with 3D exoscope, a procedure that would be of great benefit to patients with brain and spine problems, a statement said on Tuesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:45 IST
The department of neurosurgery in the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here has started operating patients with 3D exoscope, a procedure that would be of great benefit to patients with brain and spine problems, a statement said on Tuesday. ''The department of neurosurgery, PGIMER, has started operating patients with 3D exoscope for the first time in India,'' a statement issued by the department said.

It said for two patients with a brain tumour and orbital mass, neurosurgeon Dr Dhandapani and his team performed the 3D exoscope surgery successfully. ''This technology is one of the latest advances in minimally invasive brain and spine surgery. The 3D visualisation is guided by a scope from outside, compared to the 2D visualisation from inside in the endoscope,'' the statement said.

It further said many centres in the country have 2D exoscopes, ''but 3D exoscope in PGIMER is the first in India''. ''This is very useful to deal with problems on the surface of the brain, spine and orbit. Compared to a microscope, the system is lighter, occupies less operating room space and ergonomically better. This would be of great benefit to patients with brain and spine problems,'' it said.

