iQOO 7 launching on January 11 in China; SD888 SoC, 48MP triple camera tipped

According to recent leaks and rumors, the iQOO 7 is said to feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will be powered by Qualcomm's newly-launched Snapdragon 888 5G octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzen | Updated: 30-12-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 09:21 IST
iQOO 7 launching on January 11 in China; SD888 SoC, 48MP triple camera tipped

iQOO will be launching a new flagship 5G device and the successor to the iQOO5- the iQOO 7- in China on January 1, 2021, at 19:30 IST (05:00 PM IST), the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Recently, a promotional poster of the upcoming iQOO 7 was spotted at a retail outlet in China, revealing its key specifications that include Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and 120W fast-charging.

According to recent leaks and rumors, the iQOO 7 is said to feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will be powered by Qualcomm's newly-launched Snapdragon 888 5G octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage.

As for the cameras, the device is said to feature a 16Mp selfie snapper and a 48MP triple camera array at the back. The iQOO 7 could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,000mAh battery.

The device is tipped to run on Android 11 OS. Additionally, there will be an iQOO 7 BMW edition featuring three vertical stripes - Red, Black and Blue - at the back.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

