Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G appeared on the Geekbench database. The Geekbench listing confirmed that the device will come with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset along with 4GB of RAM and will run on Android 11. Further, as confirmed by the US FCC certification website, the Galaxy A32 5G will support 15W fast-charging and NFC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 09:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website
Galaxy A32 5G. Image Credit: Voice / OnLeaks

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website ahead of the official launch which is expected to take place in early 2021.

The Bluetooth SIG listing shows the Galaxy A32 5G with various model numbers-Samsung SM-A326B, SM-A326B_DS and SM-A326BR_DS. The certification confirms the existence of both single and dual sim (DS) variants of the phone and support for Bluetooth 5.0.

Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G appeared on the Geekbench database. The Geekbench listing confirmed that the device will come with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset along with 4GB of RAM and will run on Android 11. Further, as confirmed by the US FCC certification website, the Galaxy A32 5G will support 15W fast-charging and NFC.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a quad rear camera setup which likely includes a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary shooter and a pair of 2MP lenses. On the front, it is said to house a 16MP selfie snapper.

