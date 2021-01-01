Left Menu
Development News Edition

SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says

In a blog post, Microsoft said its investigation had turned up irregularities with a "small number of internal accounts" and that one of the accounts "had been used to view source code in a number of source code repositories." The disclosure adds to the ever-growing picture of the compromises associated with the SolarWinds hack, which used the Texas-based company's flagship network monitoring software as a springboard to break into the sensitive U.S. government networks and other tech companies.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 00:25 IST
SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The hacking group behind the SolarWinds compromise was able to break into Microsoft Corp and access some of its source code, Microsoft said on Thursday. In a blog post, Microsoft said its investigation had turned up irregularities with a "small number of internal accounts" and that one of the accounts "had been used to view source code in a number of source code repositories."

The disclosure adds to the ever-growing picture of the compromises associated with the SolarWinds hack, which used the Texas-based company's flagship network monitoring software as a springboard to break into the sensitive U.S. government networks and other tech companies. Microsoft had already disclosed that like other firms it found malicious versions of SolarWinds' software inside its network, but the source code disclosure is new. A company's source code - the underlying set of instructions that run a piece of software or an operating system - is typically among its most closely guarded secrets.

It is not clear how many or specifically which source code repositories the hackers were able to access. A Microsoft spokesman declined to elaborate on the blog post. Microsoft said the hijacked account did not have the ability to modify any Microsoft code. The blog post further added it has found no evidence of access "to production services or customer data."

"The investigation, which is ongoing, has also found no indications that our systems were used to attack others," it said.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

FOCUS-Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's foreign minister says Trump trying to fabricate pretext to attack Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of attempting to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran and said Tehran would defend itself forcefully.Separately, a military adviser to Irans supreme...

France's Macron says post-Brexit Britain remains our friend

Britain will remain a close ally of France after it finalises it divorce from the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.The United Kingdom remains our neighbour, and also our friend and ally, Macron said in his N...

Suvendu's brother hints at joining BJP

Following his removal as the chairman of the board of administrators of Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district, Trinamool Congress leader Soumendu Adhikari on Thursday hinted that he would join the BJP following the footsteps of hi...

Into the Brexit unknown, a divided United Kingdom goes it alone

The United Kingdom exits the European Unions orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain post-Brexit future in its most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020