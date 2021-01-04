(Update: Jan 11 launch tipped) OnePlus Band teased to launch in India soon

OnePlus has started teasing the launch of its first fitness band, the OnePlus Band, in India. The pre-launch page of the upcoming fitness band has already gone live with a 'Notify me' button.

The company took to Twitter to share a teaser poster with the caption- "This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier." The company has also started a fitness quiz that offers participants a chance to win the device.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywearHead to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

Last week, tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, shared the first look of the OnePlus fitness band. The leaked renders suggest that the OnePlus Band will feature a rectangular color display with curves around the edges, similar to the Galaxy Fit 2, and offer multiple watch faces.

OnePlus Band / Image Credit: Twitter (@Stufflistings)

Now the tipster has shared some more renders of the OnePlus Band which suggest that the fitness band will come with a waterproof design and a detachable strap with multiple colors to choose from.

Update: Another tipster Ishan Agarwal has tipped that the OnePlus Band will be launching on January 11 in India. He also shared the key specifications of the fitness band that include-

1.1" Touch AMOLED Display

14 days of battery life

IP68 rating

13 Exercise Modes

24/7 Heart Rate + SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring

Sleep Monitoring

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Band will be priced around Rs 2,499, giving tough competition to Xiaomi's popular Mi Band line, especially the Mi Band 5.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also working on a smartwatch which will also be released early next year. This development was confirmed by the company's CEO and co-founder Pete Lau. The smartwatch is speculated to come with a circular dial and Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform.