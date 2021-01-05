Left Menu
Xiaomi reportedly resumes Mi A3 Android 11 OTA rollout; users say "it's safe"

Now, many Mi A3 users have reported that they have received a fresh update and this time it's safe to install the OTA as they have successfully updated their devices without any bricking issue.

Updated: 05-01-2021 17:07 IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi Global

Last week, several Mi A3 users reported that they are facing issues with the OTA update of Android 11. Xiaomi acknowledged the issue and halted the rollout of the over-the-air (OTA) update.

For those unaware, recently, several Mi A3 users complained of their devices bricking following the installation of the Android 11 update. Thereafter, Xiaomi issued a statement that it has halted the update rollout and is working towards resolving the issue. Later, the company announced that it is giving a free unconditional fix to all the affected devices at its service centers across the country.

The Mi A3 Android 11 update changelog remains the same. It includes:

  • Improved Notification shade
  • Conversation bubbles
  • Better permissions management
  • Improved DND

