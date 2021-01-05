Xiaomi reportedly resumes Mi A3 Android 11 OTA rollout; users say "it's safe"
Last week, several Mi A3 users reported that they are facing issues with the OTA update of Android 11. Xiaomi acknowledged the issue and halted the rollout of the over-the-air (OTA) update.
Just updated my #MiA3 to #android11 Nothing wrong happened with me.Maybe It's safe to install.#stufflistingsarmy https://t.co/e1K62Lsb22 pic.twitter.com/fHoEElb7HE— Enrich Biswas (@enrichbiswas) January 5, 2021
@Xiaomi @XiaomiIndia #MiA3 Mi A3 Recieved a custom update of Android 11 just now. Updated it with a risk. Sharing some scree shots. Hope it works fine without any issues. pic.twitter.com/4T0S8afhca— Mahesh K (@maheshstphn7) January 5, 2021
Everyone #MIA3 Users you can install this update it's safe.#android11 .Screenshot 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z35fQ2HbB7— Aditya pandey (@thetya00) January 5, 2021
For those unaware, recently, several Mi A3 users complained of their devices bricking following the installation of the Android 11 update. Thereafter, Xiaomi issued a statement that it has halted the update rollout and is working towards resolving the issue. Later, the company announced that it is giving a free unconditional fix to all the affected devices at its service centers across the country.
The Mi A3 Android 11 update changelog remains the same. It includes:
- Improved Notification shade
- Conversation bubbles
- Better permissions management
- Improved DND
