Apple threatens to remove Parler social networking service from App Store

Apple threatens to remove Parler social networking service from App StoreReuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 04:49 IST
Apple Inc has threatened to remove the Parler social networking service from its App Store unless the company changes its content moderation policies, Parler Chief Executive John Matze told Reuters on Friday. Parler is a social network where many supporters of President Donald Trump have migrated after being banned from services such as Twitter Inc. In a letter from Apple's App Store review team to Parler seen by Reuters, Apple cited instances of the service's being used to make plans to descend on Washington, D.C., with weapons after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
Apple declined to comment.
