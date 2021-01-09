Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple threatens to remove Parler social networking service from App Store

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 04:49 IST
Apple threatens to remove Parler social networking service from App Store

Apple Inc has threatened to remove the Parler social networking service from its App Store unless the company changes its content moderation policies, Parler Chief Executive John Matze told Reuters on Friday. Parler is a social network where many supporters of President Donald Trump have migrated after being banned from services such as Twitter Inc. In a letter from Apple's App Store review team to Parler seen by Reuters, Apple cited instances of the service's being used to make plans to descend on Washington, D.C., with weapons after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

Apple declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Blustery longtime L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

Tommy Lasorda, the colorful and cantankerous longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who led the team to four National League pennants and two World Series championships in the 1970s and 80s, has died. He was 93. Lasorda, who spent more...

Brazil's Bolsonaro asks India's Modi to speed vaccine shipment

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to expedite a shipment of 2 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the presidential press o...

Rioters fired, face company boycotts after storming Capitol

A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night an employee roaming the halls of the US Capitol with a company badge around his neck. He was fired the next day.Others are facing similar repercussions for their partic...

U.S. Capitol siege emboldens motley crew of extremists

As most Americans recoiled in horror at scenes of rioting and chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, some right-wing and anti-government extremists saw the violence as the fulfillment of a patriotic duty or opportunity to advance their age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021