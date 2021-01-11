Left Menu
Lenovo unveils smart glasses with 1080p displays and 8MP RGB camera

The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses fit like regular sunglasses and are ultraportable and They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform and feature stereoscopic 1080p displays presenting the user with up to 5 virtual displays. An 8MP RGB camera provides 1080p video for remote expert use cases while the dual fish-eye cameras provide room-scale tracking.

Image Credit: Lenovo

At the virtual CES 2021, Lenovo unveiled ThinkReality A3, a next-generation augmented reality (AR) solution and one of the most advanced and versatile enterprise smart glasses to arrive in the market, to help transform work across many levels of the enterprise - from customized virtual monitors and 3D visualization to immersive training.

The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses fit like regular sunglasses and are ultraportable and They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform and feature stereoscopic 1080p displays presenting the user with up to 5 virtual displays. An 8MP RGB camera provides 1080p video for remote expert use cases while the dual fish-eye cameras provide room-scale tracking.

"The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones. Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers' abilities to do more wherever they are," said Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, Intelligent Device Group.

The ThinkReality A3 PC Edition tethers to a PC or mobile workstation, enabling users to position multiple, large virtual monitors in their field of view and use Windows software tools and applications. Virtual monitors are optimized and compatible with Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops and mobile workstations powered by Intel and AMD Ryzen processors.

On the other hand, the ThinkReality A3 Industrial Edition tethers to select Motorola smartphones featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor or better and DisplayPort capability for hands-free, AR-supported tasks in complex work environments. Supported by the ThinkReality software platform, the Industrial Edition enables industrial workers to increase productivity and safety while decreasing error rates in daily tasks.

The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses will be available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2021. The product page has already gone live with a 'notify me' button via the company's official US website.

