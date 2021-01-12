Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony promises nearly 4K Blu-ray streaming quality on Bravia Core movie service

Tech company Sony's new line of Bravia XR television sets will allow customers to watch and stream movies at some of the highest quality available in the consumer market through its new Bravia Core platform, according to the company.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:39 IST
Sony promises nearly 4K Blu-ray streaming quality on Bravia Core movie service
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech company Sony's new line of Bravia XR television sets will allow customers to watch and stream movies at some of the highest quality available in the consumer market through its new Bravia Core platform, according to the company. As reported by The Verge, Bravia XR owners will be able to choose from a number of Sony Pictures titles and watch them using Sony's 'Pure Stream' technology, which achieves 'near-lossless' ultra-high-definition, Blu-ray disc quality, according to Sony.

Pure Stream also allows for streaming of up to 80 megabits per second. To compare, most streaming services recommend maintaining an internet speed between 15 and 25 megabits per second to achieve proper 4K Ultra HD streaming quality. If Sony's numbers are accurate, that's better than a lot of the competition. The platform comes preloaded on all new Bravia XR models (MASTER Series Z9J 8K LED, MASTER Series A90J and A80J OLED, and X95J and X90J 4K LED) and effectively uses a voucher system.

Depending on the model that a person purchases, they are given a number of credits. Those credits can be cashed in for a number of new titles. It is unclear if people can keep those titles after they are purchased with the credits, but The Verge has reached out to Sony for more information. As per The Verge, on the streaming front, Sony's website states that customers can stream a number of titles "anytime and as many times as you like, in up to 4K HDR quality," but there are limits to this, too.

According to the site, time periods for streaming availability are depending on the Bravia XR model purchased. Bravia Core is not going to replace Netflix, but it seems like it was specifically designed to show customers the ultimate capabilities of their new TV set.

Kind of like when you buy a TV with true 4K HDR capabilities, and you play the best 4K YouTube channels to try to see the difference between your new set and that old clunker you just tossed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC order on farm laws moral defeat for BJP-led Centre: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Tuesday said the Supreme Court order staying the implementation of three new farm laws till further orders was a resounding moral defeat for the BJP-led government at the Centre.The SAD held its core committee...

Trump says impeachment moves causing anger, but "I want no violence"

President Donald Trump, a Republican under pressure to resign after his supporters carried out a deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol last week, said there was tremendous anger about moves to impeach him but added he did not want violence.I wa...

Gujarat has received 2.76 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: Govt

The Gujarat government onTuesday received 2.76 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine fromthe Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII, which hasstarted dispatching the vaccine to various cities for theJanuary 16 nationwide rollout of the inoculat...

Drugs case:Mumbai's famous Mucchad Paanwala shop co-owner held

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of thefamous Muchhad Paanwala shop in Mumbai, in connection with adrugs case, an NCB official said.The paan shop, located at Kemps Corner in southMumbai, is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021