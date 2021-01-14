Left Menu
Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

The project, called Vaccination Credential Initiative, aims to help people get encrypted digital copies of their immunization records stored in a digital wallet of their choice, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. Individuals without smartphones would receive paper printed with QR codes containing the credentials, they said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:47 IST
Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

Tech giants including Microsoft Corp , Oracle Corp and healthcare companies Cigna Corp and Mayo Clinic are part of a coalition pushing for digital records of people who get vaccinated against COVID-19. The project, called Vaccination Credential Initiative, aims to help people get encrypted digital copies of their immunization records stored in a digital wallet of their choice, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Individuals without smartphones would receive paper printed with QR codes containing the credentials, they said. In the United States, where vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have been authorized for emergency use, vaccinated individuals receive a vaccination card or printout.

The current system does not readily support convenient access, control and sharing of verifiable vaccination records, the companies said.

