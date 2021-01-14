Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination
The project, called Vaccination Credential Initiative, aims to help people get encrypted digital copies of their immunization records stored in a digital wallet of their choice, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. Individuals without smartphones would receive paper printed with QR codes containing the credentials, they said.Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:47 IST
Tech giants including Microsoft Corp , Oracle Corp and healthcare companies Cigna Corp and Mayo Clinic are part of a coalition pushing for digital records of people who get vaccinated against COVID-19. The project, called Vaccination Credential Initiative, aims to help people get encrypted digital copies of their immunization records stored in a digital wallet of their choice, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
Individuals without smartphones would receive paper printed with QR codes containing the credentials, they said. In the United States, where vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have been authorized for emergency use, vaccinated individuals receive a vaccination card or printout.
The current system does not readily support convenient access, control and sharing of verifiable vaccination records, the companies said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Moderna Inc
- Vaccination
- Pfizer Inc
ALSO READ
Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States
UK judge rejects extradition of 'suicide risk' Assange to United States
UK judge rules WikiLeaks' Assange should not be extradited to United States
UK judge rejects extradition of 'suicide risk' Assange to United States
Google employees form workers' union in United States