Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Fitbit has assured consumers that it will maintain strong data privacy and security protections, giving them control of their data and staying transparent about what it collects and why. Google has reaffirmed that it will continue to safeguard Fitbit users' privacy and has made a series of binding commitments with global regulators, confirming that Fitbit users’ health and wellness data won't be used for Google ads and this data will be separated from other Google ads data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-01-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 07:52 IST
Google has completed its acquisition of Fitbit and the wearables giant is now officially part of the Google family. With this deal, the companies aim to make health and wellness more accessible to more people.

"We're confident the combination of Fitbit's leading technology, product expertise and health and wellness innovation with the best of Google's AI, software and hardware will drive more competition in wearables and make the next generation of devices better and more affordable," Google said.

"We'll work closely to create new devices and services that help you enhance your knowledge, success, health and happiness. Your privacy and security are paramount to achieving this and we are committed to protecting your health information and putting you in control of your data," Rick Osterloh, Google SVP of Devices and Services, wrote in a blog post.

Further, Google will allow Fitbit users to choose to connect to third-party services so that they can sync their favorite health and fitness apps to their Fitbit account.

"These and other commitments by Google reinforce why Google is an ideal partner for Fitbit who will continue to put our users first and help further our mission to make everyone in the world healthier," Fitbit CEO James Park wrote in a letter to customers.

Fitbit was founded in 2007 and currently, the company has a vibrant community of more than 29 million active users.

