Samsung says S Pen support coming for more devices

Samsung recently revealed that the new Galaxy S21 Ultra would be its first Galaxy S phone to support the S Pen stylus, but the company is already promising that S Pen support will come to other devices in the future too.

Samsung. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung recently revealed that the new Galaxy S21 Ultra would be its first Galaxy S phone to support the S Pen stylus, but the company is already promising that S Pen support will come to other devices in the future too. According to The Verge, the new flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has just been launched and comes with S pen support, something that is usually reserved for the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung president of mobile TM Roh said in a statement to The Verge, "We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers' lives easier and better." "We've made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future."

Though the "Additional device categories" is vague on its own, but given that S Pen is already compatible with some of Samsung's smartphones and its Tab tablets, the next logical device category that could use the S Pen, would be inevitably Samsung's foldables. As per The Verge, this isn't Samsung's first suggestion that S Pen support will come to other devices. Back in December, Roh said that the company has been "paying attention to people's favourite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup," though didn't specify further.

Roh has even hinted toward the S Pen coming to foldables. In a Q&A during Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 presentation from August, Roh left the door wide open to the idea that the S Pen would make its way to foldables in the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

