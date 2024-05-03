Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:26 IST
Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2024 goes live with unbeatable offers
Representative Image. Credit: ANI
  • India

Samsung has kicked off the Fab Grab Fest 2024 with extraordinary deals and exciting cashbacks across a wide range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs and digital appliances.

During the ongoing sale, customers can avail up to 64% off on select smartphone models of the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series, and Galaxy A series and up to 77% off on select models of Galaxy tablets, accessories and wearables.

Customers can avail up to 43% off on select models of Samsung TVs such as the flagship Neo-QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame TVs, and Crystal UHD series and up to Rs 20,000 on purchase of select models of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED and OLED TVs. Additionally, customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 5,000 as exchange bonus on purchase of all TVs.

Further, during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2024 sale, customers can save up to 48% on premium appliances like Side-by-Side Refrigerators, French-Door Refrigerators, and Frost Free Refrigerators.

Select models of washing machines will be available with up to 50% discount. Moreover, both Fully Automatic Front Loading and Fully Automatic Top Loading machines will come with a generous 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor.

During the sale, customers can save up to 22.5% cashback on debit and credit cards from leading banks like HDFC and ICICI, with a maximum cashback of Rs 25,000.

