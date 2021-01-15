Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber looks to spin off Postmates' robotics division - TechCrunch

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:40 IST
Uber looks to spin off Postmates' robotics division - TechCrunch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies Inc is looking to spin off the robotics unit of the food delivery startup Postmates it acquired last year, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://tcrn.ch/3bJEBYC)

Uber declined a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. closing National Mall, landmarks in Washington ahead of inauguration

The National Park Service said Friday it was immediately closing the National Mall and iconic U.S. landmarks in Washington to visitors through at least Jan. 21 amid an unprecedented boost in security ahead of President-elect Joe Bidens inau...

Now a mental health counselling camp at Singhu border to help protesting farmers deal with stress

By Sahil Pandey A mental health counselling camp is the latest addition to the list of facilities available at Singhu border for farmers protesting against the farm laws for over a month. The camp is helping farmers deal with anxiety, distr...

French court declares itself incompetent to rule on Suez-Veolia saga

A French court ruled on Friday it was incompetent to decide on whether water and waste management company Veolia has to consult unions on its planned takeover of smaller rival Suez, the two groups said in separate statements. Suez and union...

Apple plans to launch new podcast subscription service - The Information

Apple Inc is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported httpswww.theinformation.comarticlesapple-plans-podcasting-subscription-service-in-threat-to-spotify on Friday, citing people familiar with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021