Net proceeds in key U.S. spectrum auction tops $80 billion

Net proceeds in key U.S. spectrum auction tops $80 billionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:00 IST
The Federal Communications Commission said that the first phase in the largest auction of mid-band 5G spectrum to date had raised a record $80.9 billion in gross proceeds.
The spectrum is key to next-generation 5G wireless networks and the bidding exceeds the prior highest spectrum auction that netted $44.9 billion. Winning bidders must also pay the costs of clearing the spectrum held by existing satellite users and $9.7 billion in incentive payments.
Verizon Communications and AT&T are expected to be among the major winners of spectrum in the auction.
