Left Menu
Development News Edition

Net proceeds in key U.S. spectrum auction tops $80 billion

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:00 IST
Net proceeds in key U.S. spectrum auction tops $80 billion

The Federal Communications Commission said that the first phase in the largest auction of mid-band 5G spectrum to date had raised a record $80.9 billion in gross proceeds.

The spectrum is key to next-generation 5G wireless networks and the bidding exceeds the prior highest spectrum auction that netted $44.9 billion. Winning bidders must also pay the costs of clearing the spectrum held by existing satellite users and $9.7 billion in incentive payments.

Verizon Communications and AT&T are expected to be among the major winners of spectrum in the auction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • AT&T

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

5th accused in PFI case, lodged in Kerala jail, fails to appear in court in UP's Mathura

The fifth accused in a case related to the Popular Front of India PFI, Rauf Sheriff, failed to appear in the court of the additional district and sessions judge here on Friday, the government counsel said.Neither he appeared nor any member ...

BMC staffer held for illegal quarantine exemption at airport

A BMC junior engineer deputed atthe Mumbai international airport was arrested by Sahar policefor allegedly illegally exempting travelers from mandatoryinstitutional quarantine after taking money from them, a civicofficial said on Friday.Jun...

Child labour ‘robs children of their future’, scourge must end urges UN

There is no place for child labour in society, said Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization ILO. It robs children of their future and keeps families in poverty.Breaking down the stats 152 million children are ...

EU looks at vaccine certificates to help summer tourism

The European Union is looking at a common vaccine certificate to help get travelers to their vacation destinations and prevent tourism from suffering another disastrous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.European Commission President Ursu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021