Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazfit launches two new smartwatches with AMOLED display, 90+ sports modes

The Amazfit GTS 2e sports a 2.5D curved surface borderless design and an aluminum alloy body with a silicone strap. It has a 1.65 inches Always-on AMOLED display with 341ppi pixel density and tempered glass + anti-fingerprint vacuum coating on top.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:50 IST
Amazfit launches two new smartwatches with AMOLED display, 90+ sports modes
Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS2e.

Amazfit has launched two new smartwatches - GTR 2e and GTS 2e - in India. Both the watches come with an AMOLED display, a SpO2 sensor, 90+ sports modes and a long-lasting battery life.

The Amazfit GTR2e is available for purchase via Amazon India in three colors- Obsidian Black, Moss Green and Lilac Purple. On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS 2e is available via Flipkart in three shades- Obsidian Black, Matcha Green and Slate Grey. Both the watches are priced at Rs 9,999 each and are also available for purchase from Amazfit India's official website.

Specifications and features

Amazfit GTS 2e

The Amazfit GTS 2e sports a 2.5D curved surface borderless design and an aluminum alloy body with a silicone strap. It has a 1.65 inches Always-on AMOLED display with 341ppi pixel density and tempered glass + anti-fingerprint vacuum coating on top.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 246mAh battery that lasts up to 24 days in basic watch mode and 14 days with typical usage. It supports magnetic charging and takes about two hours to fully charge.

As for the health monitoring functions, the Amazfit GTS 2e comes with a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level measurement and supports all-day heart rate and sleep quality monitoring, stress detection and PAI Health Assessment System. The watch also tracks daily activity (steps, distance, calories) and comes with 90 built-in sports modes.

The watch comes with an offline voice control feature and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. Other smart functions include - Do Not Disturb, stopwatch, weather forecast, incoming call notifications, alarm clock and more.

Amazfit GTR 2e

The Amazfit GTR 2e features a circular 1.39 inches AMOLED HD display with a 454 x 454 pixels resolution and more than 50 watch faces to choose from. It also offers 40+ Always-on Displays to match the watch faces and is water-resistance up to 50 meters.

The smartwatch is fuelled by a 471mAh battery that lasts up to 45 days with basic usage and up to 24 days with typical usage. Other watch functions and health monitoring features are similar to the Amazfit GTS 2e.

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Parler partially reappears with support from Russian technology firm

Parler, a social media website and app popular with the American far right, has partially returned online with the help of a Russian-owned technology company.Parler vanished from the internet when dropped by AmazonIncs hosting arm and other...

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Visitors need 145 in last session with 7 wickets in bag

Shubman Gill fell nine runs short of his maiden Test hundred, skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed after a brisk 24 but Cheteshwar Pujara endured blows to the body and fought on with Rishabh Pant for company to keep India in the hunt to register...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Fowler confident reputation is intact at East Bengal

Robbie Fowler does not feel he put his reputation on the line despite taking charge at SC East Bengal just weeks before the start of the Indian Super League and watching his new side lose four of their first five games, the Liverpool great ...

Turkey imposes advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest

Turkeys Information and Communication Technologies Authority has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest under a new social media law, according to decisions published in the countrys Official Gazette on Tuesday.The law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021