ASUS ROG Phone 5 live shots, key specs leaked ahead of launch

Asus seems to be gearing up for the launch of its next gaming smartphone that will succeed the ROG Phone 3. There are speculations that the upcoming model will be called the Asus ROG Phone 5 and not ROG Phone 4 as expected.

The leaked live images (via tipster Mukul Sharma) and hands-on video (via tipster Abhishek Yadav) of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 5 suggest that its front design will be similar to the ROG Phone 3 while the rear panel has been redesigned.

The live images show a right-aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back. The ROG logo on the back has been moved from the center to the bottom left corner and a small screen has been added at the center of the rear panel which is said to give special light effects during gaming.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Asus ROG Phone 5 will come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. Just like its predecessor, the upcoming gaming powerhouse will also be equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Furthermore, the latest leaks also suggest that the ROG Phone 5 could come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup and support 65W fast-charging.