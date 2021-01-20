Left Menu
Hyundai Motor India Foundation inks pact with FITT-IIT Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Hyundai Motor India Foundation on Wednesday said it has signed pact with FITT-IIT Delhi to help students study alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies to innovate new-age mobility solutions.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India, donated a KONA Electric for NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) and battery technology research for students of IIT Delhi, the company said in a statement.

''We are glad to collaborate with FITT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer)- IIT Delhi to support the research work of students of Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART).

''Our collaborative efforts with IIT Delhi and the donation of KONA Electric will provide an opportunity for students to study and develop insights towards a brighter & greener future for the generations to come,'' Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said.

IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said CART at IIT Delhi will carry out various R&D projects with Hyundai in the broad area of e-mobility.

''IIT Delhi puts a lot of emphasis on engaging with industry in emerging technology areas. As per its mandate, FITT at IIT Delhi shall play a key role in deepening our collaboration with Hyundai,'' he added.

Under the collaboration, CART will conduct battery profiling in KONA Electric using external sensors or other gadgets to understand the performance of the electric vehicle during different driving conditions for research and training.

