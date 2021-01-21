Left Menu
Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

Offline calendars are especially useful when the internet connection is weak. It is to be noted that only 'My Calendar' can be viewed while offline, reminders and tasks will not be shown in offline mode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-01-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 07:31 IST
Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline
Image Credit: Google

Google has enabled offline support for Calendar on the web which means you can now view your calendar and events from four weeks prior or any time in the future by week, day, or month.

Offline calendars are especially useful when the internet connection is weak. It is to be noted that only 'My Calendar' can be viewed while offline, reminders and tasks will not be shown in offline mode.

For admins, this feature will be abled by default and can be disabled on the domain or OU level. To disable this feature for your organization, in the Admin console go to Workspace > Calendar > Settings for Calendar > Advanced Settings > Calendar web offline and uncheck "Allow using Calendar on the web when offline"

For end-users, the offline calendar will be disabled by default and can be enabled on a per device basis by heading over to Settings > General" > Offline and check "Turn on offline calendar"

Image Credit: Google

Offline access to Google Calendar on the web will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

The new functionality for admins is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and for end-users on Rapid Release domains, the gradual rollout will commence on January 25, 2021, while Scheduled Release domains will receive it starting February 1, 2021.

