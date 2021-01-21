Nokia, Optus launch super-fast 5G services at Perth’s Optus Stadium

Nokia and Australian mobile operator Optus have launched 5G services at Perth's Optus Stadium, providing spectators with access to incredibly fast indoor and outdoor 5G coverage with speeds over 1Gbps.

Optus has deployed Nokia's 5G indoor and outdoor radio system and reported peak speeds of 1.1 Gbps downlink and 100 Mbps uplink for lightning-fast 5G coverage throughout Optus Stadium, Nokia said in a press release on Thursday.

5G will be transformative in the home, at work and when we are at play, like cheering on your team or singing along to your favourite artist. We know people have been eager to get back into Optus Stadium with a full crowd and with Optus 5G now enabled throughout the stadium, fans will be able to connect at the speed of their excitement. Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, CEO, Optus Network Australia, Optus Singtel Pty. Ltd

The Australian operator is utilizing Nokia's 5G AirScale indoor Radio solution (ASiR) to provide comprehensive coverage for indoor zones such as corporate boxes or VIP areas and for outdoor 5G coverage, Nokia has provided equipment from its AirScale Radio Access portfolio including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and its AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head solution.

The low latency, high bandwidth connectivity provided by Nokia's 5G solutions can give spectators access to different camera angles in real-time, ultra high definition video from their smartphones, as well as information, overlays to enhance the performance. Not only visitors, but venue operators will also benefit with enhanced retail opportunities and video capture as well as processing capabilities for critical functions such as security as well as support for building automation and inventory management.

"We are delighted to partner with Optus to deliver these extraordinary 5G experiences at Optus Stadium. Nokia is proud to support Optus' pioneering vision for compelling indoor and outdoor 5G coverage both here and across the Optus network," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.