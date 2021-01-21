Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia, Optus launch super-fast 5G services at Perth’s Optus Stadium

The Australian operator is utilizing Nokia's 5G AirScale indoor Radio solution (ASiR) to provide comprehensive coverage for indoor zones such as corporate boxes or VIP areas and for outdoor 5G coverage, Nokia has provided equipment from its AirScale Radio Access portfolio including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and its AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 10:14 IST
Nokia, Optus launch super-fast 5G services at Perth’s Optus Stadium
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nokia and Australian mobile operator Optus have launched 5G services at Perth's Optus Stadium, providing spectators with access to incredibly fast indoor and outdoor 5G coverage with speeds over 1Gbps.

Optus has deployed Nokia's 5G indoor and outdoor radio system and reported peak speeds of 1.1 Gbps downlink and 100 Mbps uplink for lightning-fast 5G coverage throughout Optus Stadium, Nokia said in a press release on Thursday.

5G will be transformative in the home, at work and when we are at play, like cheering on your team or singing along to your favourite artist. We know people have been eager to get back into Optus Stadium with a full crowd and with Optus 5G now enabled throughout the stadium, fans will be able to connect at the speed of their excitement.

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, CEO, Optus Network Australia, Optus Singtel Pty. Ltd

The Australian operator is utilizing Nokia's 5G AirScale indoor Radio solution (ASiR) to provide comprehensive coverage for indoor zones such as corporate boxes or VIP areas and for outdoor 5G coverage, Nokia has provided equipment from its AirScale Radio Access portfolio including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and its AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head solution.

The low latency, high bandwidth connectivity provided by Nokia's 5G solutions can give spectators access to different camera angles in real-time, ultra high definition video from their smartphones, as well as information, overlays to enhance the performance. Not only visitors, but venue operators will also benefit with enhanced retail opportunities and video capture as well as processing capabilities for critical functions such as security as well as support for building automation and inventory management.

"We are delighted to partner with Optus to deliver these extraordinary 5G experiences at Optus Stadium. Nokia is proud to support Optus' pioneering vision for compelling indoor and outdoor 5G coverage both here and across the Optus network," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Future Retail, Future Enterprises hit upper circuit after Sebi clears deal with RIL

Shares of Future Retail and Future Enterprises rose nearly 5 per cent and hit upper circuit limits after Sebi cleared Future Groups proposed multi-billion dollar deal with Reliance Industries Ltd.On the BSE, Future Retail Ltds shares hit th...

Telangana reports 226 new cases

A total of 226 new COVID-19 cases, 224 discharges and 1 death were reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours informed the state health department. The cumulative count of covid cases in the state has now reached 2,92,621.It includes 2,87,1...

BRIEF-California Dept Of Health Says Providers That Paused Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Batch Can Resume Administering Doses

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH SAYS PROVIDERS THAT PAUSED USE OF MODERNA BATCH 41L20A COVID-19 VACCINE CAN IMMEDIATELY RESUME ADMINISTERING DOSES Source text httpsbit.ly3p7PCXw Further company coverage...

HDFC to sell 24.48 pc stake in Good Host for Rs 232.81 crore

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has signed an agreement to sell its 24.48 per cent stake in Good Host, a company engaged in the business of managing student housing facilities, for Rs 232.81 crore, according to a regulatory filing.The corporation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021