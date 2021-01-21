Left Menu
Hawk-i test fires smart anti-airfield weapon

21-01-2021
Hawk-i test fires smart anti-airfield weapon

State-owned Hindustan AeronauticsLimited on Thursday successfully test fired a Smart AntiAirfield Weapon (SAAW) from the Hawk-i aircraft off the coastof Odisha.

The aircraft flown by HAL test pilots Wing Commander(Retd) P Awasthi and Wg Cdr (Retd) M Patel executed the weaponrelease in a text book manner and all mission objectives weremet.

The indigenous stand-off weapon, developed byDefence Research and Development Organisation's ResearchCentre Imarat (RCI), is the first smart weapon fired from anIndian Hawk-Mk132, the HAL said in a statement.

The telemetry and tracking systems captured all themission events confirming the success of the trials.

''The Company owned Hawk-i platform is beingextensively used for certification of systems and weaponsdeveloped indigenously by DRDO and CSIR labs,'' R Madhavan,CMD, HAL, said.

Arup Chatterjee, Director, Engineering and Researchand Development, HAL said HAL is indigenously enhancing thetraining and combat capability of Hawk-i.

The HAL said it was in discussions with Indian ArmedForces for integration of various weapons on Hawk platform.

