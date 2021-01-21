Hawk-i test fires smart anti-airfield weapon

State-owned Hindustan AeronauticsLimited on Thursday successfully test fired a Smart AntiAirfield Weapon (SAAW) from the Hawk-i aircraft off the coastof Odisha.

The aircraft flown by HAL test pilots Wing Commander(Retd) P Awasthi and Wg Cdr (Retd) M Patel executed the weaponrelease in a text book manner and all mission objectives weremet.

The indigenous stand-off weapon, developed byDefence Research and Development Organisation's ResearchCentre Imarat (RCI), is the first smart weapon fired from anIndian Hawk-Mk132, the HAL said in a statement.

The telemetry and tracking systems captured all themission events confirming the success of the trials.

''The Company owned Hawk-i platform is beingextensively used for certification of systems and weaponsdeveloped indigenously by DRDO and CSIR labs,'' R Madhavan,CMD, HAL, said.

Arup Chatterjee, Director, Engineering and Researchand Development, HAL said HAL is indigenously enhancing thetraining and combat capability of Hawk-i.

The HAL said it was in discussions with Indian ArmedForces for integration of various weapons on Hawk platform.

PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)