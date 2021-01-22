Realme Watch 2 FCC listing reveals 1.4-inch TFT display, 305mAh battery

The Realme Watch 2 has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) certification website with the listing revealing the key specifications of the upcoming smartwatch.

According to the listing - spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav - the Realme Watch 2 will come with a 1.4-inch TFT display with 320 x 320 pixels resolution and IP68 water and dust resistance rating. It has a skin-friendly silicone strap with 'DARE TO LEAP' branding.

Health and wellness monitoring features include- blood oxygen level measurement (SpO2), heart-rate and sleep monitoring as well as daily activity monitoring like step counting and more.

For wireless connectivity, the Realme Watch 2 supports Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The watch is equipped with a 305mAh battery and a USB charging base.

Other smart features onboard the Realme Watch 2 include- app notifications, smartphone camera and music control, Do Not Disturb mode and incoming call notifications, to name a few.

The Realme Watch 2 will be compatible with Android 5.0 and later versions and works with the Realme Link app. The watch measures 257.6×35.7×12.2mm.

As of this writing, there is no official word regarding the launch and availability of the Realme Watch 2.