Nokia’s cloud-native core solution help Ooredoo Algeria deliver latest services

Nokia said Wednesday Ooredoo Algeria has deployed its cloud-native Core software to cost-effectively strengthen its network performance, reliability and to launch new services to meet customer needs.

The deployment follows Nokia's support to help Ooredoo Algeria deploy North Africa's first cloud mobile gateway and facilitate the complete migration from the legacy core to Nokia's cloud-native core network technology whilst marking the latest extension of the Finnish telecom giant's footprint within the broader Ooredoo Group.

"We are pleased to be helping Ooredoo Algeria take the important step of preparing for the future of mobile experience. Moving its core network to the cloud gives Ooredoo Algeria tremendous automation capabilities in network management and the capacity to deliver a stronger customer experience in terms of both products and services," said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

The Algerian operator can meet rising customer demand for much greater bandwidth capacity and service quality by modernizing its core to a more efficient, cloud-based network with near-zero-touch automation capabilities and high-level operational efficiencies.

Nokia's Cloud Packet Core Cloud Mobile Gateway delivers the flexibility, scale, capacity, and performance needed for enhanced broadband and new Internet of Things (IoT), machine-type communications (MTC) as well as 5G services. The cloud-native solution provides Ooredoo Algeria with a highly scalable and flexible architecture to rapidly launch a diverse services mix to its customers.

Further, Nokia's AirFrame cloud infrastructure allows the Algerian operator to deliver telco applications that demand low latency and high speeds.

Commenting on this development, Djillali Erouane, Technology Operational Director at Ooredoo Algeria, said, "With Nokia's cloud-native core solution, we are able to deliver the latest services, while better controlling our operational costs, and being positioned to deliver the type of innovation desired by our subscribers. Moving the core network to Nokia's cloud solution can support industrial automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) when these technologies become available in the country."