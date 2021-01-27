Nokia achieves major network capacity milestone with partner Elisa

Nokia today announced a major network capacity milestone with leading Finnish mobile operator and its long-standing partner 'Elisa'. The companies are proving the world's first 1T (terabit) clear-channel interface deployment via a live commercial trial.

While most networks are still operating a multitude of 100GE ports, with 400GE on the horizon, Nokia's trial with Elisa is proving out terabit interfaces today. The trial will help Elisa efficiently scale its network to support new applications and access technologies.

"Elisa continues its string of world firsts with this record-breaking IP routing capability achieved with Nokia, enabling us to leapfrog an 800G progression that other service providers are only strategizing about. This strengthens our position as a global 5G leader and gigabit broadband service provider, allowing us to stay ahead of the curve and maintain our commitment to our customers," said Kalle Lehtinen, CTO, at Elisa.

Elisa has turbocharged some of its Nokia 7950 Extensible Routing System (XRS) nodes with terabit interfaces powered by Nokia's FP4 chipset to keep IP network capacity ahead of the curve as new applications and access technologies such as 5G, AI and IoT are pushing capacity limits of communication service provider (CSP) networks.

Supporting two 1T ports, the new FP4 terabit linecard demonstrated deployment readiness by carrying live traffic on Elisa's network. According to Nokia, besides a 10x boost in capacity, terabit links simplify operational complexity and overheads by avoiding the need to distribute terabit flows on high capacity routes over multiple lower rate interfaces in link aggregation groups.

"Nokia is honored to have a longstanding partnership with Elisa. Delivering FP4-based 1T ports in the 7950 XRS is a testament to Nokia's innovation and drive to push the technology envelope, maximizing investments for customers like Elisa," said Ken Kutzler, Vice President of IP Routing Hardware at Nokia.