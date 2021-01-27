Left Menu

Samsung is launching Watch 3's EKG feature to 31 new countries

For people to take electrocardiogram (EKG) and blood pressure readings, Samsung is soon going to launch its Health Monitor app in 31 new countries. Users of the same will be able to use the app with a Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:06 IST
Samsung is launching Watch 3's EKG feature to 31 new countries
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

For people to take electrocardiogram (EKG) and blood pressure readings, Samsung is soon going to launch its Health Monitor app in 31 new countries. Users of the same will be able to use the app with a Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch. According to The Verge, Samsung says the application was allowed a CE checking in December, which implies that it conforms to relevant guidelines in Europe and can be offered in the European Economic Area.

The European countries that will soon be able to get the app are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. It will also be available in Chile, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates soon. The Samsung Health Monitor application must be installed on the user's Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Active 2 in order to be able to take an EKG or blood pressure measurement.

Samsung says the application update that empowers the features will start turning out on February 4th, however, the organization noticed that accessibility may shift by market and transporter, as per a report by The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Harris directly engaged in building support for COVID-19 recovery plan -White House

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are directly engaged in building support for a 1.9 trillion economic recovery plan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.She said the president would meet with Treasury...

Protesters were shouting 'police ko maro': Injured cop recalls R-Day violence

I was inside the Red Fort when hundreds of protesters brandishing weapons stormed the premises shouting police ko maro, says Sandeep, operator of DCP North, recalling the moments before he was attacked by some of the farmers who reached the...

Social media personality charged over 2016 U.S. election interference

A social media influencer with 58,000 Twitter followers was criminally charged on Wednesday with conspiring to disseminate misinformation aimed at depriving individuals of their right to vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.Douglass ...

CISF jawan on way to attend R-Day parade killed in accident

A 59-year-old Central IndustrialSecurity Force CISF jawan, who was on way to take part in aRepublic Day parade in Nagpur, died in a road accident, policesaid on Wednesday.The mishap took place in Sonegaon area of the city,they said.The dece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021