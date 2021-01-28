Google announces new content responsibility hub in Dublin

Left Menu

The GSEC for Content Responsibility will operate virtually while the physical centre in Dublin will open 'as soon as it is safe to do so and COVID-19 restrictions allow', Google said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google has opened a new hub in Dublin, Ireland to tackle the spread of illegal and harmful content on its platforms. It is the second Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) and the company's first hub focused on content responsibility.

"Protecting people from harmful content and making our products safer for everyone is core to the work of many different teams across Google and YouTube. When it comes to the content on our platforms, we have a responsibility to safeguard the people and businesses using our products, and to do so with clear, transparent policies and processes," Google wrote in a blog post.

Dublin is already a hub for Google's Trust and Safety teams in the European region where policy experts, specialists and engineers work to keep people safe online by using the latest technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The new Dublin centre will provide additional transparency into this work and make it easier for regulators, policymakers and researchers to gain a hands-on understanding of how Google deals with content safety.

At the new GSEC, regulators will be able to access more information about how Google's content moderation systems and other technologies work in practice. The centre will also allow regulators and policymakers to conduct inquiries, evaluate processes and engage in official fact-finding.

Further, GSEC Dublin will collaborate with the academic community and civil society groups promoting safety online. This new hub will enable Google to engage more closely with researchers, NGOs and other external stakeholders about emerging trends and risks to improve safety for people online.

The tech giant has also announced its first partnership with the Irish Research Council funding academic scholarship and research into online safety.

"We have a responsibility to keep people safe online and to protect our platforms and products from abuse. As we continue to invest and scale these efforts, we are committed to providing additional transparency into our processes and policies," Google said.

